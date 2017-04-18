BRIEF-Irobot files legal proceedings for patent infringement

April 18 (Reuters) - Irobot Corp:

* Has filed legal proceedings for patent infringement against multiple robotic vacuum cleaner manufacturers and sellers

* Irobot- complaint against cos including Bissell, Hoover, Bobsweep, Ilife, Black & Decker, Chinese or Taiwanese cos that manufacture infringing products