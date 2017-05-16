FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-I'rom Group unit ID Pharma concludes licensing agreement on Sendai Virus Vector technology with U.S.-based Elixirgen
May 16, 2017 / 3:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-I'rom Group unit ID Pharma concludes licensing agreement on Sendai Virus Vector technology with U.S.-based Elixirgen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - I'rom Group Co Ltd

* Says unit ID Pharma Co., Ltd. concluded licensing agreement on Sendai Virus Vector technology With U.S.-based Elixirgen, LLC

* Says unit ID Pharma Co., Ltd. grants Elixirgen non-exclusive rights to use Sendai Virus Vector technology to make products with Elixirgen's genes for research purpose and rights to sell the products

* Says unit ID Pharma Co., Ltd. will receive upfront payment and usage charge from Elixirgen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DMnTFu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

