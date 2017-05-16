BRIEF-I'rom Group unit ID Pharma concludes licensing agreement on Sendai Virus Vector technology with U.S.-based Elixirgen

May 16 (Reuters) - I'rom Group Co Ltd

* Says unit ID Pharma Co., Ltd. concluded licensing agreement on Sendai Virus Vector technology With U.S.-based Elixirgen, LLC

* Says unit ID Pharma Co., Ltd. grants Elixirgen non-exclusive rights to use Sendai Virus Vector technology to make products with Elixirgen's genes for research purpose and rights to sell the products

* Says unit ID Pharma Co., Ltd. will receive upfront payment and usage charge from Elixirgen

