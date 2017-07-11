BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says Ganga Exports sold 2.7 mln shares of co
* Says Ganga Exports has sold 2.7 million equity shares of company representing 3.07 pct of paid up capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 I'rom Group Co Ltd
* Says co's wholly owned unit, ID Pharma, concluded an iPS cell generation technology licensing agreement with UK-based Axol Bioscience Ltd
* Says unit grants non-exclusive rights of iPS cell related research, sales and service and sublicense rights to Axol Bioscience Ltd
* Says unit will receive upfront payments, iPS cell sales and service related income and royalty from Axol Bioscience Ltd
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RsB4rr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Following successful FDA marketing clearance of the compuflo(tm) epidural instrument, Milestone Scientific appoints Daniel Goldberger as CEO to lead transition to a commercially focused global medical device company