Oct 31 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc:

* IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED PRICES U.K. DEBT OFFERING

* IRON MOUNTAIN-‍UNIT PRICED OFFERING BY WAY OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF £400.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.875% GBP SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025​