BRIEF-Iron mountain reports first quarter 2017 results

* Iron mountain reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 8 to 10 percent

* Q1 revenue $939 million versus $751 million

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.48

* Q1 FFO per share $0.48

* Iron mountain inc says company maintained its 2017 full year guidance

* Iron Mountain Inc qtrly diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.22 per share

* Iron mountain inc says adjusted EPS for Q1 was $0.24 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $928.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $3.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S