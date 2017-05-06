BRIEF-Leidos awarded contract by SPAWAR Systems
* Leidos awarded distributed common ground system - navy prime technical support contract
May 5 Ironside Resources Inc
* Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Ironside Resources - appointed its chairman and chief executive officer Devinder Randhawa as interim chief financial officer effective immediately Further company coverage:
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
BOSTON, May 22 Shareholder activists focused on climate issues are gaining traction in their push to have large energy companies and utilities take account of the impact rising global temperatures could have on their businesses.