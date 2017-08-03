FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.30
August 3, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.30

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals provides second quarter 2017 investor update

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q2 loss per share $0.30

* Q2 revenue $65.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals - sees ‍combined Allergan, Ironwood total 2017 marketing and sales expenses for Linzess to be in range of $250 million to $280 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

