BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.30

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals provides second quarter 2017 investor update
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Q2 loss per share $0.30
* Q2 revenue $65.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals - sees combined Allergan, Ironwood total 2017 marketing and sales expenses for Linzess to be in range of $250 million to $280 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: