6 months ago
BRIEF-Ironwood pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.09
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ironwood pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - ironwood expects 2017 research and development expenses to be in range of $145 million to $160 million.

* Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.12

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects combined allergan and ironwood total 2017 marketing and sales expenses for linzess to be in range of $250 million to $280 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $76.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to use less than $100 million in cash for operations in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

