BRIEF-Is REIT to merge with TSKB REIT through absorption

April 18 (Reuters) - Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* To merge with TSKB REIT through absorption

* Says the merger is considered in the scope of increasing rental income and diversification of portfolio in line with investment strategy

* Decides to buy all assets and liabilities of TSKB REIT

* Sets exist right for shareholders at 1.4741 lira per shares that will be re-calculated after bonus share issues

* Additionally TSKB REIT sets exit right for its shareholders at 0.6488 lira per share

