FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Is REIT to merge with TSKB REIT through absorption
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Is REIT to merge with TSKB REIT through absorption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* To merge with TSKB REIT through absorption

* Says the merger is considered in the scope of increasing rental income and diversification of portfolio in line with investment strategy

* Decides to buy all assets and liabilities of TSKB REIT

* Sets exist right for shareholders at 1.4741 lira per shares that will be re-calculated after bonus share issues

* Additionally TSKB REIT sets exit right for its shareholders at 0.6488 lira per share

Source text for Eikon: , Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.