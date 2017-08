March 8 (Reuters) - ISC Fresh Water Investment SOCIMI SA:

* Says renews financing contract from 30 April 2010, increases its total amount to 220 million euros ($232.2 million) from 151.1 million euros

* Changes the applicable interest rate to Euribor rate plus 1.9 pct margin from previous 2.8 pct

* Extends the maturity date until December 20, 2023 Source text: bit.ly/2ml3Ztz

($1 = 0.9473 euros)