May 23 (Reuters) - ISCOOL ENTERTAINMENT SA:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS

* STAKE BOUGHT FROM HADRIEN DES ROTOURS AND LUDOVIC BARRA, GESTION MOBILIÈRE, PATRIMONIALE ET IMMOBILIÈRE (GMPI) AND FUNDS MANAGED BY APICAP AT EUR 0.75 PER SHARE

* ISABELLE MAGNAC APPOINTED CHAIRMAN