April 11 (Reuters) - ISOFOL MEDICAL AB:

* ISOFOL HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED THE ISO-MTX-003 STUDY IN WHICH MODUFOLIN IS EVALUATED AS RESCUE THERAPY

* STUDY SUCCESSFULLY MET RECRUITMENT GOALS OF PHASE I/II OPEN-LABEL, MULTICENTER CLINICAL TRIAL

* SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE DEVELOPMENT OF MODUFOLIN AS A RESCUE AGENT FOR OSTEOSARCOMA PATIENTS FOLLOWING HDMTX-TREATMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)