July 6 Isoray Inc
* Isoray receives FDA response to 510(k) application for
Gammatile
* Has received a response from FDA regarding company's
pending application for Gammatile radiation therapy system
* FDA indicated need for co, co-applicant, to submit
additional data within next 180 days as condition of securing
clearance for novel Gammatile device
* As a result of FDA's response, pending ntap application,
which requires an FDA cleared product, will be resubmitted in
fall of 2017
* Completion of additional testing anticipated by end of
2017, project potential 510(k) clearance of Gammatil product in
first half of 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: