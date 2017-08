BRIEF-Isra Vision H1 EBT up 11 pct at 11.5 million euros

May 31 (Reuters) - ISRA VISION AG:

* DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS - ISRA CONTINUES GROWTH PATH WITH HIGH ORDER BACKLOG

* ‍H1 REVENUES AT 58.9 MILLION EUROS, PLUS 11% (Q2-YTD-15/16: 53.3 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR 2016/2017: PROFITABLE REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROX. 10 PERCENT WITH STRONG MARGINS SIMILAR TO PREVIOUS YEAR, FOCUS ON FURTHER INCREASE​

* ‍H1 EBT GROWTH OF 11% TO 11.5 MILLION EUROS (Q2-YTD-15/16: 10.3 MILLION EUROS)​