May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim Bm

* Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q1 net profit 767 million shekels versus 674 million shekels

* Bank Hapoalim forecast to earn 754 million shekels in Reuters poll

* Bank Hapoalim to distribute dividend of 307 million shekels for Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)