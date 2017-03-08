BRIEF-IStar launches offering of $375 mln senior unsecured notes

March 8 (Reuters) - IStar Inc:

* Istar launches offering of $375 million senior unsecured notes

* IStar Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering and cash on hand to repay in full its 5.85% senior notes due march 2017

* IStar Inc - offering of $375 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due April 2022

* IStar Inc - also intends to use net proceeds of offering and cash on hand to redeem in full its 9.00% senior notes due June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: