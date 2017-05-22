BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 Istyle Inc
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary Istyle Beauty Solutions Inc.
* Merger effective date on July 1
* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9bllp5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07