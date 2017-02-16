BRIEF-IT services group Capgemini eyes higher 2017 EPS, 2016 sales rise

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Capgemini:

* 2016 revenues of 12.54 billion euros ($13.3 billion)

* Sales +7.9% at constant exchange rates and +5.2% at current exchange rates

* Net profit (Group share) is €921 million for 2016, compared with €1,124 million for 2015

* Basic EPS of €5.44 and normalized EPS of €5.62

* Targeting in 2017, a normalized EPS of around €6.10

* Proposes dividend of €1.55 per share in 2017 up 20 cents year-on-year

* Operating margin rate of 11.5%, up 90 basis points

* For 2017, the Group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0%, an operating margin of 11.7% to 11.9% and organic free cash flow generation in excess of €950 million

* Looking into discontinuing its equipment resale activity in Brazil