3 months ago
BRIEF-Itaú BBA to underwrite IPO of Carrefour's Brazil arm
#Financials
May 24, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Itaú BBA to underwrite IPO of Carrefour's Brazil arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Carrefour SA:

* Investment bank Itaú BBA will be the lead underwriter of Brazilian retailer Atacadão's initial public offering

* Investment banking units of Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Bradesco SA and Santander Brasil SA will also underwrite IPO

* Shareholders Carrefour and Península Participações will sell stock in IPO

* Funds will be used to settle swap positions, bolster working capital and fund intercompany payments Further company coverage:

