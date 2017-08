March 31 (Reuters) - ITALEAF SPA

* REG-ITALEAF: TERNIENERGIA EXTENDED CONTRACT WITH ECOPNEUS FOR DELIVERY OF END OF LIFE TIRES UP TO DECEMBER 2018

* ACCORDING TO CONTRACT EXTENSION, TERNIENERGIA CAN TREAT UP TO 15,000 TONS OF ELT DELIVERED ONLY BY ECOPNEUS FOR AN ANNUAL DELIVERY TARIFF OF AROUND EURO 1.5 MILLION