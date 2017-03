March 23 Italeaf SpA:

* Ternienergia signed contract worth of about $ 12.5 million for construction in Tunisia of industrial scale photovoltaic plant for total capacity of 10 mwp, on behalf of S.T.E.G.

* Ternienergia's order includes full EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) activity, with supply of PV modules and inverters Source text for Eikon:

