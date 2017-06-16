BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
June 16 ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA:
* SAYS FIRST TRANCHE FOR BOND LOAN “ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP TASSO FISSO 7% 2017-2020” FOR AMOUNT EUR 2 MILLION WAS SUBSCRIBED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.