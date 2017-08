March 31 (Reuters) - Avio:

* Space2 says received clearance from Italian market regulator Consob for the listing of Avio shares after merger

* Space2 says Avio SpA will be listed on the Milan bourse, star segment, from April 10

* Space2, Leonardo and In Orbit completed their acquisition of Avio share capital not yet owned by Leonardo

* Leonardo says it will own around 28 percent of Avio Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)