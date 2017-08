April 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles:

* Industry-wide sales in Italy in March rose 18.16 percent year-on-year, at 226,163 vehicles, the Italian transport ministry says

* Fiat Chrysler's share of the Italian car market at 30.14 percent in March, up from 29.35 pct last year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)