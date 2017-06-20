June 20 Quaestio, manager of Italy's bank rescue funds Atlante and Atlante II says:

* signs deal on behalf of Atlante II fund to buy 343 million euros of soured debts from local lender Cariferrara

* average price of loan purchase equal to 19 percent of gross book value

* portfolio made of non-performing loans and unlikely to pay loans (Reporting by Milan newsroom)