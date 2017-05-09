FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italy's BPER Q1 net profit halves hit by Atlante stake writedown
#Financials
May 9, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Italy's BPER Q1 net profit halves hit by Atlante stake writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca says:

* Q1 net income 14.6 million euros from 31 million euros in Q1 2016

* Q1 net income 25.9 million euros when excluding 17 million euro writedown of stake held in bank bailout fund Atlante and 18 million euro contribution to resolution fund

* Overall writedown of Atlante stake is now at 45.3 million euros equivalent to around 55.8 percent of value

* Net interest income down 3 pct in Q1, fees broadly flat versus previous year, net financial income up 57 percent

* Gross problem loans 21.7 percent of total loans at end-March from 22.1 percent at end-December

* Phased-in CET1 ratio 13.33 percent at end-March from 13.3 percent at end-December Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

