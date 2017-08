March 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Brembo says:

* To pay dividend on 2016 results of 1 euro per share, up from 0.8 euros previous year

* 2016 revenues 2.3 billion euros

* Full-year Ebitda 443.7 million euros

* Proposes 1 for 5 stock split

* Proposes share buy back on up to 1.6 million shares Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)