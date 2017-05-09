BRIEF-Italy's Carige posts 41 mln euro Q1 loss, hit by further loan writedowns

May 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Carige says:

* first-quarter net loss 41.1 million euros, after net loan writedowns of 76.2 million

* CET 1 phased in 10.9 percent, below ECB's recommended threshold of 11.25 percent

* aims to raise CET 1 ratio above the recommended threshold with measures included in the update of the 2016-20 strategic plan

* gross non-performing-loans at 7.3 bln euros, coverage 46.4 percent on March 31

* liquidity coverage ratio 119 percent, above SREP target of 90 percent

* has booked gross charges of 14.5 million euros, including writedown of Atlante stake of 3.5 million euros and contribution to resolution fund of 7.5 million eurosFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)