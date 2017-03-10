March 10 Italian newspaper publisher Il Sole 24
Ore says:
* New management committed to relaunching the company
* Confirms intention to cooperate with authorities to
establish what happened
* It will act with determination to protect the company's
interests
* The editor of Italy's biggest-selling financial daily Il
Sole 24 Ore S24.MI and two former top managers are being
investigated by Milan prosecutors for allegedly issuing false
corporate statements, a judicial source said on Friday.
