2 hours ago
BRIEF-Italy's Leonardo CEO says not considering refinancing of debt at the moment
July 28, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Italy's Leonardo CEO says not considering refinancing of debt at the moment

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo tells a post-results conference:

* refinancing of debt would not be favourable today, but group will keep looking at opportunities

* says aims to increase cross-division synergies, not only with regards to costs

* company has some "cash absorbing" divisions - including the aerostructures one- that are in the process of being "fixed" and will become cash positive by year end, with the production cycle being "optimised"

* satisfied with U.S. unit DRS, continuously improving its profitability base and the quality of revenue Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

