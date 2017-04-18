FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italy's OVS posts 3.3 pct rise in 2016 sales, sees growth in 2017
April 18, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Italy's OVS posts 3.3 pct rise in 2016 sales, sees growth in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Italian retailer OVS:

* says sales in its 2016 financial year running from February 2016 to January 2017 rose 3.3 percent to 1.363 billion euros

* says net profit in the period was 91.8 million euros

* says proposes dividend of 0.15 euros per share on 2016 results

* Chief Executive Stefano Beraldo says group will continue to explore opportunities to consolidate the Italian apparel market

* CEO says activities related to the gradual integration of the Charles Vögele business are well on track

* CEO says sees growth for shareholders in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

