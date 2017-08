May 11 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Sondrio says:

* first-quarter net profit at 29.5 million euros, up 33.42 percent from same period last year on higher fees and trading income

* Q1 net loan writedowns down 14.8 percent

* problem loan coverage ratio 46.91 percent in Q1, from previous 46.17 percent

* CET1 ratio 10.82 percent at end March

* direct funding from customers in the first quarter down 3.8 percent from previous quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)