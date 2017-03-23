March 23 Venice airport operator SAVE says:

* Aware of negotiations among the shareholders of its controlling investor Finint over ownership

* Cannot foresee at present how negotiations will turn out but will keep market informed

* Earlier on Thursday, Italian daily il Messaggero reported that Finint is expected to cut its stake to 12 percent from 59.6 percent and one of Finint's two shareholders is expected to buy out the other one.

* Paper also reported that France's InfraVia Capital Partners and a fund owned by Deutsche Bank are likely to launch in June a joint takeover bid