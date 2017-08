March 28 (Reuters) - ITC Corp Ltd:

* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director

* Suen cho hung, paul has been appointed as managing director

* Chan kwok keung, charles ceased to be chairman of company upon his resignation as an executive director

* Suen cho hung, paul has been appointed chairman