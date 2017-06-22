BRIEF-India's Infosys chairman says re-evaluating long-term goals
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace
June 22 ITESOFT SA:
* ITESOFT SA - NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH GETMYINVOICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.