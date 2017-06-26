Ten percent of fish caught in oceans get dumped - study
* About 10 million tonnes of fish dumped every year - scientists
June 26 Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says major shareholder Itochu (China) Holdings Co Ltd plans to unload up to 3.0 percent stake in the company within six months since July 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2scTw36
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* About 10 million tonnes of fish dumped every year - scientists
* Rreceived a confirmation from its Macau lawyer that an application had been submitted by lawyer on behalf of co to court of Macau