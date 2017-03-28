BRIEF-Itron says CFO Mark Schmitz will be stepping down

March 28 (Reuters) - Itron Inc:

* Itron announces chief financial officer transition

* Itron Inc - Mark Schmitz, company's executive vice president and chief financial officer will be stepping down

* Itron Inc - Robert Farrow will serve as interim CFO

* Says Schmitz will remain available for one month to ensure a smooth transition during Q1 accounting close

* Itron Inc - company has engaged a firm to conduct an external search for qualified candidates to fill CFO position