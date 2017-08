May 17 (Reuters) - Ituran Location And Control Ltd:

* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. presents record results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $57.1 million

* Ituran Location And Control Ltd - net subscribers adds in quarter amounting to 25,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: