April 25 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Ivanhoe Mines - appointed 3mine-financing institutions to arrange debt financing for development of Platreef Mine in South Africa

* Ivanhoe mines - 3 Imlas will make efforts to provide about $450 million toward total debt financing of up to US$1 billion for Platreef's first-phase development