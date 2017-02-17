BRIEF-e'grand repurchases 145,000 shares
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
Feb 17 Ivory Properties Group Bhd
* Unit entered into a joint venture agreement with Asia Green Development Sdn Bhd for the proposed development of land
* Proposed JV is not expected to have any effect on earnings of co for FY ending 31 March 2017; deal expected to contribute positively to earnings of co Source text (bit.ly/2lqerjd) Further company coverage:
* Interbank bond market opened to 'quasi-REITs' on case-by-case basis
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)