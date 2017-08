May 2 (Reuters) - IWG Plc:

* In three months ended March 31, 2017, group revenues increased 9.1 pct to 580.7 mln stg

* Overall trading remains in line with management's expectations

* Encouraged by increase in more capital efficient growth now seen in pipeline for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)