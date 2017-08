May 16 (Reuters) - IXONOS OYJ

* IXONOS NEW CFO

* PEKKA PYLKÄS HAS BEEN APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT GROUP IN IXONOS STARTING MAY 16TH 2017

* KRISTIINA SIMOLA, IXONOS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO CONTINUE HER CAREER OUTSIDE OF COMPANY AND HER EMPLOYMENT WITH IXONOS WILL END AT MID-AUGUST 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)