6 months ago
BRIEF-Ixonos structures its financing
March 3, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ixonos structures its financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj:

* Says has accepted binding offer of its main owner Tremoko Oy Ab of a financial arrangement based on borrowed capital of at most 2.0 million euros ($2.10 million)

* Financial arrangement is combined with additional financial arrangement of 1.0 million euros implemented earlier and announced on February 3, 2017

* Financial arrangement executed now enables, if necessary, Ixonos Plc to obtain 1.0 million euros more than earlier in additional financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9508 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

