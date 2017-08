BRIEF-IXYS Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.28

June 2 (Reuters) - IXYS Corp:

* IXYS Corporation reports results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.28

* Quarterly revenue $83.4 million

* Ixys corp - expect revenues in June 2017 quarter to increase 2-3% from march 2017 quarter

* Ixys corp - in march 2017 quarter, company conducted a stock buyback of 96,200 shares for $1.2 million

* Ixys corp qtrly net revenues $83.4 million, up 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: