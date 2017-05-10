BRIEF-Izea reports Q1 loss per share $0.49

May 10 (Reuters) - Izea Inc

* Izea reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $29 million to $30 million

* Q1 revenue $6.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.4 million

* Revenue backlog, which includes unbilled bookings and unearned revenue, was $11.8 million at end of q1 2017

* Net bookings increased 5% to $7.8 million in q1 2017 compared to $7.4 million in q1 2016

* Gross margins are expected to range between 48% to 49% in 2017 compared to 48% in 2016