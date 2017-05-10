FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Izea reports Q1 loss per share $0.49
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Izea reports Q1 loss per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Izea Inc

* Izea reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $29 million to $30 million

* Q1 revenue $6.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.4 million

* Revenue backlog, which includes unbilled bookings and unearned revenue, was $11.8 million at end of q1 2017

* Net bookings increased 5% to $7.8 million in q1 2017 compared to $7.4 million in q1 2016

* Gross margins are expected to range between 48% to 49% in 2017 compared to 48% in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.