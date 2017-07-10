July 10 Izea Inc

* Izea inc - ‍bookings of $6.6 million for q2 of 2017, down 3% from $6.8 million in same year-ago quarter​

* Izea inc - ‍reiterates its 2017 revenue guidance of $29-$30 million, with gross margins expected to range between 47% to 48%​

* Fy2017 revenue view $29.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S