BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 Izea Inc
* Izea inc - bookings of $6.6 million for q2 of 2017, down 3% from $6.8 million in same year-ago quarter
* Izea inc - reiterates its 2017 revenue guidance of $29-$30 million, with gross margins expected to range between 47% to 48%
* Fy2017 revenue view $29.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report