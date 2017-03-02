BRIEF-J Alexanders Holdings Q4 sales fell 3.3 pct to $57.32 mln

March 2 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc:

* J. Alexander's Holdings Inc reports results for fourth quarter and full year of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 sales fell 3.3 percent to $57.32 million

* Sees 2017 basic EPS of $0.44 - $0.49

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees 2017 total revenue $232 million - $234 million

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees capital expenditures for 2017 $19mln - $22mln

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - for J. Alexander's/Redlands Grill restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales per restaurant were $113,000, up 1.8pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $245.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: