FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-J Alexanders Holdings Q4 sales fell 3.3 pct to $57.32 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-J Alexanders Holdings Q4 sales fell 3.3 pct to $57.32 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc:

* J. Alexander's Holdings Inc reports results for fourth quarter and full year of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 sales fell 3.3 percent to $57.32 million

* Sees 2017 basic EPS of $0.44 - $0.49

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees 2017 total revenue $232 million - $234 million

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees capital expenditures for 2017 $19mln - $22mln

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - for J. Alexander's/Redlands Grill restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales per restaurant were $113,000, up 1.8pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $245.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.