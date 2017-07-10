July 10 J C Penney Company Inc:
* J C Penney announces departure of chief financial officer
* J C Penney Company - Edward record has informed company of
intention to step down from his position as executive vice
president, chief financial officer
* J C Penney Company Inc - andrew Drexler will assume
position of interim chief financial officer along with his
current duties
* J C Penney company - record will remain with co in an
advisory capacity until aug. 7 to assist with transition while
search for replacement is conducted
* J C Penney company inc - "continue to expect to report
significantly improved top-line results this quarter versus q1"
