COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
March 24 J C Penney Company Inc
* J c penney company inc- ceo marvin r. Ellison's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $12.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
* J c penney company inc- cfo edward j. Record's 2016 total compensation was $2.5 million versus $3.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Retired executive chairman, myron ullman's fy 2016 total compensation was $3.1 million versus $12.8 million in fy 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury