March 24 J C Penney Company Inc

* J c penney company inc- ceo marvin r. Ellison's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $12.1 million in 2015 - sec filing

* J c penney company inc- cfo edward j. Record's 2016 total compensation was $2.5 million versus $3.7 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Retired executive chairman, myron ullman's fy 2016 total compensation was $3.1 million versus $12.8 million in fy 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: