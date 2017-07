July 20 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc:

* Says intends to recommend to shareholders, for approval at 2017 agm, appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as its auditor

* Pwc, JDW's current auditor, will continue in their role and will undertake audit of jdw for year ended 30 july 2017